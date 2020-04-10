Easter: Coronavirus Will Not Go On Break Or Avoid Mosques, Churches – Jimi Agbaje

Former Lagos state gubernatorial candidate, Jimi Agbaje has asked governors who have started relaxing the total lockdown of states for Easter celebration and Jumat service to reconsider their decision.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Thursday, Agbaje added that coronavirus will not go on break or avoid mosques and churches.

“The decision by some state governors to pause social distancing advisory for Easter and Jumat will be counter productive and could reverse the gains achieved thus far in stemming the tide of the pandemic.

Read Also: Lalong, Family Members Test Negative For Coronavirus

“Why pause at this time, when cases are on the increase with more states being affected?

“We are in the stage of community infection which is the most dangerous stage.

“Coronavirus will not go on break or avoid mosques and churches. I plead that they reverse the decision & reinforce the stay at home!

“With our weak health system, SOCIAL DISTANCING is our strongest weapon to survive the pandemic.”

The decision by some state governors to pause social distancing advisory for Easter and Jumat will be counter productive and could reverse the gains achieved thus far in stemming the tide of the pandemic. — Jimi Agbaje (@jimiagbaje) April 9, 2020

Why pause at this time, when cases are on the increase with more states being affected? We are in the stage of community infection which is the most dangerous stage. — Jimi Agbaje (@jimiagbaje) April 9, 2020