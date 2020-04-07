National News

Covid-19: Ekiti Begins Distribution Of Palliatives (Photos)

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Following the lockdown imposed on the nation as a result of the novel coronavirus, Ekiti state government has begun the distribution of palliatives to the state residents in order to cushion the effect of the stay at home.

This was made known via a statement by the state government on its official Twitter handle where it was revealed that the distribution began in the state capital, Ado.

“The Government of Ekiti State has commenced the distribution of food and other palliatives to the most vulnerable in Ado Local Government Area (LGA) in order to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order.”

