I Miss Travelling – Regina Daniels Laments About COVID-19

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Insta story to reveal she misses travelling around the world in her husband’s private jet.

The actress expressed her disappointment over the ravaging coronavirus that has ruined her plans.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Daniels shared some throwback videos of her trips.

In one of the videos, she could be seen walking to board her husband’s private jets and she captioned it; “I miss”

See screenshots of the videos below: