President Buhari Lauds EU’s N21bn Donation

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the European Union’s 21 billion Naira donation to Nigeria as support towards the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking in a statement that was made public on the official Twitter handle of the presidency, he said the fund would go a long way in helping the country fight the novel disease.

“President @MBuhari Tuesday in Abuja commended the European Union for donating the sum of N21 billion (50 million Euros) to support Nigeria’s efforts at controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Receiving the EU delegation to the country, led by Amb Ketil Karlsen, President Buhari said the donation would go a long way in supporting Nigeria’s efforts at controlling & containing the virus to prevent community spread, as well as revitalise the national health care systems.”

The President used the occasion to express sincere condolences of the Government and people of Nigeria to EU-member countries and families who lost their loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

 

