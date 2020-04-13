Politics

Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.This was disclosed...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

The convener of RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has described President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

The convener of RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as the virus destroying Nigeria.

Speaking in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which is spreading across States in the country, the activist pointed out that Nigeria also has to deal with a “leadership pandemic” that does not easily go away.

He said:

“I do not want to glorify the response of the government in power, and the so called opposition, the PDP because these political parties are themselves viruses that are destroying the health of our country both physically, economically, politically, socially and culturally,” he said.

“It is the pandemic that I am talking about. So, let’s discuss the revolutionary process that can take these guys out. At the end of the day, the person holding the broom also has an umbrella that he’s keeping in the house, so when the broom is not working, he goes for the umbrella. So, we are dealing with the same set of people, no difference.

Read AlsoBuhari Has Not Done One-Quarter Of What I Have Done For Nigerians: Samklef

“I don’t glorify their responses with any modicum of interest or attention. I don’t pay attention to what PDP is saying or what APC is saying. The guys are just jokers. As soon as their loved ones are killed or they become injured, again it comes back to the security. We have soldiers who are either timid, the ones that are not timid are not motivated enough to fight. And that is why small countries, like Chad; Chad for that matter is able to deal decisively with Boko Haram whereas Nigerian soldiers are clapping for them while they were entering Nigerian territory.

“I will say most importantly that it borders on leadership. After every pandemic is over, there is a pandemic that doesn’t go away and that is of leadership. Having bad leaders is the worst pandemic that could happen to any country. It is the worst epidemic that can happen to human beings. Terrible leadership, incompetent leadership, wicked leadership and that is afflicting Nigeria. So, after COVID-19 is gone, we still have a pandemic that is not going to go away. It doesn’t have any season, it doesn’t have any time, it doesn’t have a deadline, it doesn’t have a flattening curve. It’s around with us and until we get rid of that pandemic leadership forget about progress.”

Previous articleMotorist Extorted By Nigerian Police Officer Gets Back His N40,000
Next articleFani Kayode Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife Over Comment On Coronavirus In Africa
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

$6.9bn Loan: Stop Looting With COVID-19, PDP Tells FG Officials

Politics Valerie Oke - 0
The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has accused federal government officials of using the coronavirus pandemic as an avenue to loot and profiteer themselves.According to a...
Read more

COVID-19: Ex-Kogi Guber Candidate, Akpoti Donates Ventilators To FMC

Politics Olayemi Oladotun - 1
Natasha Akpoti has donated three ventilators to the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja to help tackle the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.Natasha who was the governorship...
Read more

SGF’s Comments On Health Sector Confirms Buhari’s Failure – PDP

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The People's Democratic Party(PDP) says the statement credited to the Secretary-general of the federation, Boss Mustapha wherein he said he didn't know that the...
Read more

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

General News Valerie Oke - 2
Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of late professor Ambrose Ali, former...
Read more
- Advertisement -