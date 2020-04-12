Buhari Has Not Done One Quarter Of What I Have Done For Nigerians: Samklef

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Samklef says president Muhammad Buhari has not done one-quarter of what he has done for his fans for Nigerians.

According to the singer, he pays straight into their bank accounts with evidence during giveaways on social media while the same can not be said of Buhari.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he then stated that nobody should compare him with the federal government again.

“What I have done for my people Buhari has not done 1 quarter. I paid straight to your bank account and post with evidence. So never compare me with ur FG.”