Entertainment

Buhari Has Not Done One Quarter Of What I Have Done For Nigerians: Samklef

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: WWE Confirms First Known Case

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case after someone in its ranks got infected with the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Easter Message: Light Overcomes Darkness – Oueen Elizabeth Tells Christians

The British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sent a message of hope to Christians in Britain as the Country...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Osun State Discharges Ten More Patients

Ten patients who tested positive for coronavirus in Osun state have been discharged after recovering from the disease.Gboyega Oyetola,...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: NCDC Records 13 New Cases, Total Now 318 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed thirteen new cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 12th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Wike Makes U-Turn,...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Samklef says president Muhammad Buhari has not done one-quarter of what he has done for his fans for Nigerians.

According to the singer, he pays straight into their bank accounts with evidence during giveaways on social media while the same can not be said of Buhari.

Read Also: You Will Regret Voting For A President With Military Background: Samklef

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he then stated that nobody should compare him with the federal government again.

“What I have done for my people Buhari has not done 1 quarter. I paid straight to your bank account and post with evidence. So never compare me with ur FG.”

Previous articleBritish Actress Hilary Heath Dies Of Coronavirus At 74
Next articleBBNaija’s TBoss Shares Outdoor Photos With Her Daughter, Rumi
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Mide Martins Releases New Photos As She Turns A Year Older

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Mide Martins is a year older today and has taken to social media to release stunning new images of herself.Sharing a particular...
Read more

Follow Your Heart, Not Societal Expectations If You Want To Smell Marriage: Nollywood Actor Tells DJ Cuppy

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has advised popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy to follow her heart and not social expectations if she ever wants to...
Read more

My Quarantine And Your Quarantine Are Not Mates – Hushpuppi Brags (Video)

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular Instagram big boy, Ray Hushpuppi is definitely not new to flaunting his luxurious living on social media platforms.The controversial figure was at it...
Read more

‘I Have A Beautiful Relationship With God’ – Stella Damasus

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus, has disclosed a personal detail about herself as it concerns her spiritual life.The mother of two said she isn’t one...
Read more
- Advertisement -