BBNaija’s TBoss Shares Outdoor Photos With Her Daughter, Rumi

Popular reality TV star, TBoss has shared some photos of herself enjoying the outdoors with her daughter.

TBoss took to Instagram to share these adorable photos.

The TV star who has been criticized before for always keeping the identity of her daughter very private is no longer shy about flaunting her beauty for everyone else to see.

Sharing on Instagram, the TV star also shared with the caption just how much she adores her baby.

She wrote: “Lips, Bunny Ears & Pom Poms…💙🤍🖤❤️”

See Photos Here: