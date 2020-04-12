Entertainment

British Actress Hilary Heath Dies Of Coronavirus At 74

By Michael Isaac

British actress, Hilary Heath has died from complications arising for the novel coronavirus. 

The actress and producer, who is best known for her work in Witchfinder General and Wuthering Heights, died at the age of 74 last week.

Hilary Heath (originally known as Hilary Dwyer) began acting in the late 1960s and early 1970s, during which she starred in a number of horror films from American International Pictures.

READ ALSO – Former Olympic Marseille’s President Pape Diouf Dies Of Coronavirus

In addition to her film career, Dwyer appeared in several TV shows including The Avengers, The Challengers, Man at the Top and Space: 1999.

Hilary Heath is survived by her son, Big Eyes composer Daniel Heath and her daughter, Laura.

