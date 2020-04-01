Former Olympic Marseille’s President Pape Diouf Dies Of Coronavirus

Former Olympic Marseille president, Pape Diouf has died after contracting coronavirus. He was 68.

Diouf, who became the first black president of a first-tier European club when he took the position at Marseille in 2005, was being treated in a hospital in Senegal, the country of his birth, after contracting the disease.

Confirming his death, the French club wrote on Twitter: “Olympique de Marseille learned with great sadness of the death of Pape Diouf. Pape will remain forever in the hearts of Marseillais as one of the great craftsmen of the history of the club. Our condolences to his family and loved ones.”