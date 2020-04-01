General NewsWorld news

Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Hits Above 40,000, US Tops China, Italy

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Coronavirus death toll in the US has officially exceeded that of China as confirmed by figures released on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins University, Aljazeera reports.

The Baltimore-based university said there have been 3,415 deaths in the US from the virus, more than the 3,309 reported officially in China.

The country with most fatalities is Italy, as 12,428 people have died since the virus was confirmed in the country. They are closely followed by Spain, which has recorded 8,269 deaths and then the United States.

READ ALSO – 12-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Coronavirus In Belgium

The US also has a total of 175,067 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, making it the country with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world. Italy is next with 105,792 cases, followed by Spain with 94,417 and China with an official tally of 82,278.

In the last 24 Hours, China, where the disease was first noticed, has recorded 48 new cases and one death.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 41,072, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources. More than 828,240 declared cases have been registered in 186 countries and territories since the pandemic broke out in China in December. Of these cases, at least 164,900 are now considered recovered.

 

