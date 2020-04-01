General NewsWorld news

Botswana Records First Coronavirus Death

By Olayemi Oladotun

Botswana has confirmed its first death from the new coronavirus, Reuters reports.

Recall that on Tuesday, it was reported that the Southern Africa country recorded its first three cases of the virus.

According to the Vice President of the country, Slumber Tsogwane in a statement on Tuesday evening, the deceased was a 79-year-old person, who came to the country from South Africa on March 15.

He also revealed that the deceased had suffered from other diseases.

Four people in the country have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far.

