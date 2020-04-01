National News

FG Considers Compulsory Use Of Masks As COVID-19 Cases Rise To 139

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Sports Minister Mourns Death Of Paralympian, Ndidi Nwosu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist,...
Read more
EducationOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor...
Read more
National NewsAmaka Odozi - 0

NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the...
Read more
Valerie Oke

The federal government has announced that it is considering the enforcement of masks usage across the country as cases of coronavirus in the country keeps increasing by the days.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu added that before such enforcement would be reeled out, the federal government wants to be sure it can provide or make masks available for everybody.

Read Also: Bauchi Confirms Third Case Of Coronavirus

“This is a strategy we need to think about before we implement it. Before we implement a national strategy around mask-wearing, we have to be sure we can provide it or at least enable access to it. We will allow for the risk assessment and as the evidence comes together, we will make a decision based on the evidence and ability to provide every Nigerian with access to mask,” he said.

Previous articleBotswana Records First Coronavirus Death
Next articleNigerian Paralympic Gold Medalist, Ndidi Nwosu Is Dead
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public gatherings in the state.The governor...
Read more

COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to commence the disbursement of N20,000...
Read more

NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

National News Amaka Odozi - 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the total to 151.The agency broke...
Read more

COVID-19: Countries We Are Looking Up To For Assistance Are Also Facing Challenges: FG

National News Verity Awala - 0
The federal government says many of the countries it was looking up to, to help the country in the fight against coronavirus pandemic are...
Read more
- Advertisement -