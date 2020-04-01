FG Considers Compulsory Use Of Masks As COVID-19 Cases Rise To 139

The federal government has announced that it is considering the enforcement of masks usage across the country as cases of coronavirus in the country keeps increasing by the days.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, NCDC Director-General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu added that before such enforcement would be reeled out, the federal government wants to be sure it can provide or make masks available for everybody.

“This is a strategy we need to think about before we implement it. Before we implement a national strategy around mask-wearing, we have to be sure we can provide it or at least enable access to it. We will allow for the risk assessment and as the evidence comes together, we will make a decision based on the evidence and ability to provide every Nigerian with access to mask,” he said.