Nigerian Paralympic Gold Medalist, Ndidi Nwosu Is Dead

By Michael Isaac

Coronavirus: Governor Ishaku Orders Closure Of Markets In Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has directed the immediate closure of all markets, shops and other related public...
COVID-19: FG Commences N20,000 Conditional Cash Transfer To Poor Households (Photo)

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadia Umar-Farouk has Led a federal government team to...
Sports Minister Mourns Death Of Paralympian, Ndidi Nwosu

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist,...
Governor Abdulrahman Appoints New Vice Chancellor For KWASU

The Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has approved the appointment of Prof. Mustapha Mohammed-Akanbi as substantive Vice-Chancellor...
NCDC Confirms 12 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria, Total Now 151

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twelve new cases of Coronavirus in the country, bringing the...
Ndidi Nwosu, who was Nigeria’s Powerlifting Gold medalist at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Río de Janeiro, is dead.

According to Brila FM, she died in Owerri Imo state on March 1, 2020, following complications arising from a lung infection.

Former President of the Nigeria Powerlifting Federation, Ms. Queen Uboh broke the news.

READ ALSO – Tokyo Olympics And Paralympics To Open July 2021

According to Ms. Queen: “Ndidi sustained an injury from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. She was a heavyweight powerlifter. I had actually assisted by paying for two of the surgeries she had in Owerri but after the surgery, she was never the same again.

She had been off and on in the hospital and that was why she couldn’t take part in this last World Cup. Even before she died, she appeared to me in the dream.”

