Nigerian Paralympic Gold Medalist, Ndidi Nwosu Is Dead

Ndidi Nwosu, who was Nigeria’s Powerlifting Gold medalist at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Río de Janeiro, is dead.

According to Brila FM, she died in Owerri Imo state on March 1, 2020, following complications arising from a lung infection.

Former President of the Nigeria Powerlifting Federation, Ms. Queen Uboh broke the news.

READ ALSO – Tokyo Olympics And Paralympics To Open July 2021

According to Ms. Queen: “Ndidi sustained an injury from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. She was a heavyweight powerlifter. I had actually assisted by paying for two of the surgeries she had in Owerri but after the surgery, she was never the same again.

She had been off and on in the hospital and that was why she couldn’t take part in this last World Cup. Even before she died, she appeared to me in the dream.”