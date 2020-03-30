Tokyo Olympics And Paralympics To Open July 2021

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and will run to 8 August after it was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The executive board met on Monday to make a decision.

The decision comes less than a week after organisers were forced to delay the Games under heavy pressure from athletes and sports federations as the global outbreak continued.

The Olympics will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021.

The Paralympic Games, origianally due to start on 25 August, 2020, will now take place between 24 August and 5 September, 2021