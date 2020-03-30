Sports

Tokyo Olympics And Paralympics To Open July 2021

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Tokyo Olympics And Paralympics To Open July 2021

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and will run to 8 August after it was...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19. Buhari’s Broadcast Empty, Failed To Address Real Concerns – PDP

The peoples Democratic party(PDP) has described president Muhammadu Buhari's national broadcast on Sunday as empty and devoid of real...
Read more
Special ReportsEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

PDP Wants Fuel Price Reduced To N90/Litre

The major political opposition party in Nigeria(PDP) has called on the federal government to reduce fuel price to at...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Why Buhari Ordered Lockdown Of FCT, Lagos, Ogun – Health Minister

Nigeria's Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has explained why President Buhari ordered a lockdown in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun.In...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Tokyo Olympic Games will start on 23 July, 2021 and will run to 8 August after it was postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Olympics qualifiers
Olympics 2020 – Tokyo

The executive board met on Monday to make a decision.

Also Read: Medical Plane Reportedly Used For Carrying Coronavirus Materials Catches Fire

The decision comes less than a week after organisers were forced to delay the Games under heavy pressure from athletes and sports federations as the global outbreak continued.

The Olympics will still be called Tokyo 2020 despite taking place in 2021.

The Paralympic Games, origianally due to start on 25 August, 2020, will now take place between 24 August and 5 September, 2021

Previous articleCOVID-19. Buhari’s Broadcast Empty, Failed To Address Real Concerns – PDP
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Ighalo Wins First Manchester United Award

Sports Valerie Oke - 0
Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo has picked up his first Manchester United awards following his loan move to the theatre of dreams during the January...
Read more

Former Super Eagles International, Taye Taiwo Loses Father

Sports Olayemi Oladotun - 1
Former Super Eagles and AC Milan defender, Taye Taiwo has confirmed the passing of his father, Pa Salisu Taiwo.Taiwo announced the passing of Pa...
Read more

Odion Ighalo: Chinese Club Move To Counter Man Utd Offer

Sports Michael Isaac - 0
Shanghai Shenhua of China have offered Nigeria International Odion Ighalo a whopping £400,000 (N180million) per week contract to stay with them.This is coming just...
Read more

Coronavirus: Anthony Joshua Goes Into Isolation After Meeting Prince Charles Who Tested Positive

Sports Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The whole of sporting world has been thrown into scare following report that Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has gone into isolation over...
Read more
- Advertisement -