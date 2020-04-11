Lagos Discharges 4 More Coronavirus Patients

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of four more COVID-19 patients in the state, which includes an 11-year-old boy.

Sanwo-Olu made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

Read Also: Four Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Abuja

“The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19

“This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.”

Dear Lagosians, Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11 year old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 11, 2020

The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19 This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) April 11, 2020