Coronavirus

Lagos Discharges 4 More Coronavirus Patients

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown Will Last As Long As Scientific Advisers Declare They Are Necessary: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to comply with the stay at home order adding that it is the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fears Of Community Transmission

The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.Following the lockdown,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of four more COVID-19 patients in the state, which includes an 11-year-old boy.

Sanwo-Olu made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Today, 4 more patients; all male, including an 11-year-old boy have been discharged from the Lagos State Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

Read Also: Four Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Abuja

“The patients; 3 from IDH, Yaba and 1 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice to #COVID19

“This brings to 50, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities.

“I appeal to residents to stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. We are on a steady course to victory, let’s all make little sacrifices for the greater good.”

 

 

Previous articleKano Records First COVID-19 Case, Says Presidential Aide
Next articleMr Eazi Speaks On His Career With Tacha In IG Live (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Kano Records First COVID-19 Case, Says Presidential Aide

Coronavirus Verity Awala - 0
Kano state has recorded its very first coronavirus (COVID-19) case.This was disclosed by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari's aide on new media via his...
Read more

Nigerian Doctor Adefolu Adedeji Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.Adedeji died on Thursday 9 April. He was 62.He was...
Read more

Four Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Abuja

Coronavirus Valerie Oke - 0
The federal capital territory has recorded another victory in the fight against coronavirus as four new patients have been discharged after intensive treatment.This was...
Read more

Another COVID-19 Patient Dies In Lagos

Coronavirus Valerie Oke - 0
The Lagos state government has announced the demise of another coronavirus patient in the state.This was made known by Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health...
Read more
- Advertisement -