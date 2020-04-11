Kano Records First COVID-19 Case, Says Presidential Aide

Kano state has recorded its very first coronavirus (COVID-19) case.

This was disclosed by Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Ahmad, Kano will be able to contain the spread of the pandemic in the State, because of measures already in place by the federal and state government.

“My State, Kano has just recorded first case of #COVID19. I believe with the measures put in place by the FG and the State Government, Kano will be able to contain the spread of the pandemic in the State,” Ahmad tweeted.