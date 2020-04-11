National News

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)

By Eyitemi Majeed

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fears Of Community Transmission

The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.Following the lockdown,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of...
Read more
CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

Nigerian Doctor Adefolu Adedeji Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.Adedeji died on Thursday 9...
Read more
Eyitemi Majeed

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a way to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.

According to the deputy governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat who made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he said the government would now apply the lessons it learnt from the first phase on the new scheme.

Read AlsoFour Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Abuja

“Happy to see the 2nd phase of our #COVID19 emergency food response has begun. Lessons were learnt from the first stage so the system has been reformed with a better strategy and approach.

“Our main target is first the indigent and vulnerable population.”

Previous articleCelebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Interracial Marriages In T Nollywood Industry
Next articleMan Arrested For Allegedly Poisoning Bags Of Garden Eggs In Enugu
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fears Of Community Transmission

National News Verity Awala - 0
The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had no connection with existing cases.According...
Read more

Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.Following the lockdown, the masses have been seen...
Read more

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of Nigeria has begun the recruitment...
Read more

Nigerian Doctor Adefolu Adedeji Dies Of Coronavirus In UK

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Another Nigerian medical doctor, Edmond Adefolu Adedeji, has died in the UK, killed by coronavirus.Adedeji died on Thursday 9 April. He was 62.He was...
Read more
- Advertisement -