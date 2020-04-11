COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a way to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.
According to the deputy governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat who made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he said the government would now apply the lessons it learnt from the first phase on the new scheme.
“Happy to see the 2nd phase of our #COVID19 emergency food response has begun. Lessons were learnt from the first stage so the system has been reformed with a better strategy and approach.
“Our main target is first the indigent and vulnerable population.”
— Obafemi Hamzat (@drobafemihamzat) April 11, 2020