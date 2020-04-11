COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a way to cushion the effect of the lockdown in the state.

According to the deputy governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat who made this known via a statement on his official Twitter handle, he said the government would now apply the lessons it learnt from the first phase on the new scheme.

Read Also: Four Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Abuja

“Happy to see the 2nd phase of our #COVID19 emergency food response has begun. Lessons were learnt from the first stage so the system has been reformed with a better strategy and approach.

“Our main target is first the indigent and vulnerable population.”