Entertainment

Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Interracial Marriages In T Nollywood Industry

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Lockdown Will Last As Long As Scientific Advisers Declare They Are Necessary: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged Nigerians to comply with the stay at home order adding that it is the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)

Lagos state government has announced that it has commenced the second phase of its emergency food response as a...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fears Of Community Transmission

The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Tricycle Owners Moves To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Tricycle riders in Nigeria have begun to take steps in reducing spread of the coronavirus in Nigeria.Following the lockdown,...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Here is a compiled list of 5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside the shores of the country.

Although, some of them have gone their separate ways, some have chosen to spend the rest of their lives together.

Ufuoma McDermott and her husband
Ufuoma McDermott and her husband

Taking the number spot is Ufuoma McDermott and her European husband, Steve McDermott.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday and they are blessed with two kids; a boy and a girl.

Susan Peters

Koen Croon and Susan Peters
Koen Croon and Susan Peters

The actress recently welcomed a son, Oche almost 4 years after she walked down the aisle in 2015 with her Dutch lover, Koen Croon.

Peters welcomed her son via adoption in 2019 and she broke the news with adorable photos of the little one.

Uche Jombo

Uche Jombo and her husband
Uche Jombo and her husband

Uche Jombo, one of the most sought after actresses in movie industry, walked down the aisle with her American-Puerto Rican born husband, Kenny Rodriguez, in a low-key wedding that took place on May 16, 2012.

The couple also welcomed a son but things began to fall apart after rumors began to spread that they had parted ways because her husband cheated on her with a 22-year-old American.

In 2017, Kenney tendered an apology to his wife after she was dragged by web users.

The scandal prompted the actress to announce that she was taking her family off social media henceforth as a result of what she described as ‘wicked rumors’.

Kate Henshaw

Kate Henshaw and her ex-husband
Kate Henshaw and her ex-husband

The veteran actress was married to Roderick James Nuttal for 12 years until the marriage ended in 2011. The couple has a daughter between them. Kate has since moved on with life and has remained single ever since.

IK Ogbonna

Sonia and Ik Ogbonna
Sonia and Ik Ogbonna

After many months of break-up rumors, Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna and his Colombian wife, Sonia Morales announced their separation in 2019.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fears Of Community Transmission
Next articleCOVID-19: Lagos Govt Rolls Out Second Phase Of Emergency Food Scheme (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

If You Want To Have Cosmetic Surgery, Do It, Life Is Too Short- Toke Makinwa

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Media personality Toke Makinwa has absolutely no issues with cosmetic surgery.Toke took to her page to make this know adding that life is too...
Read more

Sina Rambo Calls Out His Sister’s Partner Over Domestic Violence Claims

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Davido’s cousin and singer, Sina Rambo, on Saturday, called out his sister, Folashade's partner on Instagram over domestic violence claims.The enraged rapper stormed the...
Read more

BBNaija Star, Omololu Loses Brother-In-Law To COVID-19

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, Omololu Shomuyiwa, also known as Lolu has announced the death of his brother-in-law on Twitter.The reality Tv star took...
Read more

I Stayed Celibate For 4 Years – Actress Ruth Eze

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress, Ruth Eze unlike some actresses, has resorted to fasting and praying following the commencement of the lockdown in Lagos over the Covid-19...
Read more
- Advertisement -