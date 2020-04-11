Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Interracial Marriages In T Nollywood Industry

Here is a compiled list of 5 Nigerian celebrities who found love outside the shores of the country.

Although, some of them have gone their separate ways, some have chosen to spend the rest of their lives together.

Taking the number spot is Ufuoma McDermott and her European husband, Steve McDermott.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday and they are blessed with two kids; a boy and a girl.

Susan Peters

The actress recently welcomed a son, Oche almost 4 years after she walked down the aisle in 2015 with her Dutch lover, Koen Croon.

Peters welcomed her son via adoption in 2019 and she broke the news with adorable photos of the little one.

Uche Jombo

Uche Jombo, one of the most sought after actresses in movie industry, walked down the aisle with her American-Puerto Rican born husband, Kenny Rodriguez, in a low-key wedding that took place on May 16, 2012.

The couple also welcomed a son but things began to fall apart after rumors began to spread that they had parted ways because her husband cheated on her with a 22-year-old American.

In 2017, Kenney tendered an apology to his wife after she was dragged by web users.

The scandal prompted the actress to announce that she was taking her family off social media henceforth as a result of what she described as ‘wicked rumors’.

Kate Henshaw

The veteran actress was married to Roderick James Nuttal for 12 years until the marriage ended in 2011. The couple has a daughter between them. Kate has since moved on with life and has remained single ever since.

IK Ogbonna

After many months of break-up rumors, Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna and his Colombian wife, Sonia Morales announced their separation in 2019.