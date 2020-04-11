Lifestyle

Actress, Ufuoma McDermott Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nollywood Actress, Ufuoma McDermott took to her Instagram page to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The actress posted a throwback video from her wedding day to her European lover and father of her kids, Steven McDermott.

Sharing a video clip, the actress wrote;

”It’s been 10 years already 🙏🙏
I have everything and every reason to be thankful. I’ve been blessed. Not because I am worthy but because of his grace.
Happy anniversary dear.“

Fans and well-wishers have trooped to the photo-sharing app to congratulate her.

Watch the video below:

