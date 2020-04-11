Actress, Ufuoma McDermott Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood Actress, Ufuoma McDermott took to her Instagram page to celebrate her 10th wedding anniversary on Friday.
The actress posted a throwback video from her wedding day to her European lover and father of her kids, Steven McDermott.
Sharing a video clip, the actress wrote;
”It’s been 10 years already 🙏🙏
I have everything and every reason to be thankful. I’ve been blessed. Not because I am worthy but because of his grace.
Happy anniversary dear.“
Fans and well-wishers have trooped to the photo-sharing app to congratulate her.
Watch the video below: