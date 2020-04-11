Ultimate Love Winners, Rosie, Kachi Pen Emotional Notes To Son (Photo)

Ultimate Love reality TV show winners, Rosie and Kachi have both taken to their individual social media platforms to write emotional notes to their son, Jeremy.

Kachi, who is going to be the little boy’s step father, wrote;

“You made me want to be someone worth looking up to, and my mission in life will never be complete until I give you the Best you’ve always desired. Son, you’re my inspiration.❤❤❤

@officiallrosie #ultimateloveng #RokNation #Roksie#rosie #kachi”

While Rosie, who gave birth to her son before joining the reality TV show, wrote;

“We love you for who you are, we are most grateful to God for blessing us with a perfect gift as you….I lack words to say how much you mean to us both and how much we Love you and are proud of you…..We love you eternally, We love you forever @iam_kachiucheagwu. You are an angel on earth. #Proudwife #Prouddad #RokNation #Roksie#Roksiethebrand”

See their full posts below: