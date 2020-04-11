I Want To Put My Fans On A Payroll – Ifu Ennada

Actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate Ifu Ennada have shared the one thing she hopes to be able to do someday.

According to the former reality TV star, she hopes to someday put her loyal fans on payroll for all the love and support they give her.

This is coming days after she dragged a troll who slammed her for claiming she has spent over N200k on Vitamin C during the COVID 19 pandemic, as a way to boost her immune system.