COVID-19: Kaduna’s 6th Case Sparks Fears Of Community Transmission

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

The sixth case of coronavirus in Kaduna State has sparked concerns from Government on Saturday because the patient had no connection with existing cases.

According to the state government, the sixth case was a male gateman around the Mando area of the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed- Baloni on Saturday revealed that the patient had recently returned from Lagos via public transport, and had contacted authorities when his symptoms worsened.

She said the case presents the nightmare scenario of possible community transmission of Covid-19 in the state.

Dr Baloni said, ”It is very difficult and complicated to trace the contacts of a patient who came from Lagos via public transport and has had some instance of local commuting since his arrival in the state.”‘

’The Rapid Response Team is trying its utmost to elicit from him a list of his contacts so that they can be traced and monitored. He does not know who his fellow passengers from Lagos were. But the team is working to develop an idea of his local contacts in Kaduna, including any vehicles he commuted in and people he met at the hospital he visited and within his neighbourhood,’’ she further stated.

Read Also: COVID-19: Kaduna Records Five New Cases; Traces 119 Contacts

The Commissioner stressed that, “The instances that have now been recorded of people spreading Covid-19 from one state to another further reinforces the need to stop all inter-state travel. People need to stay in one place and help reduce the footprint of Covid-19,” she stated.

Dr. Baloni further said: ”now that there is a case of possible community transmission of Covid-19, residents must begin to take more seriously the quarantine conditions. It is important to stay at home, go out only when absolutely necessary and practice personal hygiene, especially washing hands with soap and water regularly. Residents should also observe respiratory hygiene.”

