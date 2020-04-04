You Will Regret Voting For A President With Military Background: Samklef

Nigerian music entertainer and music producer, Samklef has cautioned Nigerians against voting for any president who has a military background.

According to the singer, they will regret it if they still go ahead to elect one.

Read Also: I Took A Break From Music Industry To Go Find Money: Samklef

The statement which was made via his official Twitter handle on Friday, 3rd April has since been seen by many as an indirect shot at President Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote:

“Lastly, Nigerians pls never vote for any president with a military background. U will regret it mark my word. Good night.”