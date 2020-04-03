COVID-19: Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has announced that her daughter who has been in self-isolation over fear of coronavirus after returning from the UK has finally reunited with the family.

She made this disclosure in a statement on her verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

She wrote:

“It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic.”