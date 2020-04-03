LifestyleHealth and Food

COVID-19: Buhari’s Daughter Reunites With Family After 14 Days In Isolation

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lassa Fever Death Toll Rises To 185 In Nigeria As Coronavirus Cases Ups

The Lassa Fever death toll has risen to 185 in Nigeria amid the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Global Number Of Cases Surpasses One Million

More than 1,002,159 people have been diagnosed with the index COVID-19 disease worldwide, according to figures collected and compiled...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 3rd April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja...
Read more
National NewsEditor - 0

Lagos, Abuja Record New Cases Of Coronavirus, Total Now 184

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported ten new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

BREAKING: Osun Records Six Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Osun state government has announced the detection of six new cases of coronavirus in the state, thus taking the...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has announced that her daughter who has been in self-isolation over fear of coronavirus after returning from the UK has finally reunited with the family.

Read AlsoAisha Buhari Reacts As El-Rufai Tests Positive For Coronavirus

She made this disclosure in a statement on her verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

She wrote:

“It is a thing of joy & gratitude to Almighty God to reunite with my daughter after she had been in isolation for 14 days immediately she landed in Nigeria. While I’m wishing all those infected for a speedy recovery, I pray for the end of this pandemic.”

Previous articleSanwo-Olu Takes Covid-19 Test, Shares Result (Photo)
Next articleAtiku’s Son Speaks From Isolation, Says He Hopes To Be Out Soon (Video)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: UCH CMD Tests Negative 8 Days After Testing Positive

Health and Food Michael Isaac - 0
The Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan,  Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, has tested negative for COVID-19, after a few days of isolation...
Read more

Lagos Discharges 11 Coronavirus Patient

Health and Food Valerie Oke - 0
 The Lagos state government has announced the discharge of new set of 11 patients who earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Read Also: Coronavirus: Lagos...
Read more

22 Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus Test Negative In Kano

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
On Thursday, the Kano State Government announced that hat 22 out of the 25 suspected coronavirus cases in the state have tested negative.The Commissioner...
Read more

Coronavirus: 2,000 Persons Tested So Far – Health Minister

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has revealed that at least 2000 persons have been subject to coronavirus test in the country since the...
Read more
- Advertisement -