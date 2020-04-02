BREAKING: Osun Records Six Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Osun state government has announced the detection of six new cases of coronavirus in the state, thus taking the total figure recorded in the state to 20.

According to the state commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, most of the cases are immigrants into the state.

The state is among the leading in the South West region where the novel disease has been detected.

Since the state recorded its first case some weeks ago, their confirmed cases have been on the increase with Lagos leading the pack on over 80 confirmed cases.