Why I Didn’t Donate Money To FG To Combat Covid-19: Apostle Suleman

By Valerie Oke

The general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman says he didn’t donate money to the federal government to combat the novel coronavirus because the government is not hungry.

Read AlsoCOVID-19: China Should Know Galatians 6.7 Is Real – Apostle Suleman

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he stated that he would rather give his money directly to the poor who are the needy and not the greedy.

He wrote:

“I hear people are calling me out for not giving money to govt to combat COVID 19..govt is not hungry,why shld I give them?..God will reward my wife and I for the hundreds of millions we have given this period.we give to the poor directly..giving is for the needy not the greedy..”

