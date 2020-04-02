Coronavirus: Lagos Council Seals Agege Central Mosque

The popular Agege central mosque otherwise known as “Moshalashi Alhaja” has been put under lock by the state local government council after worshippers attacked the council officials.

According to Vanguard, worshippers had gathered to worship at the popular mosque when security operatives attempted to disperse them for violating the state government’s order on a religious gathering in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were said to have resisted the security operatives and also engaged them in a fight.

Read Also: Ganduje, Wife Test Negative For Coronavirus

Giving an insight on how it happened, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and leader of the Taskforce, said:

“A drama ensued when some of the Muslim youths sighted the team and became aggressive, unruly and started to attack the team. Others in the mosque, numbering about 300 rushed out chanting ALLAHU AKBAR and joined them in the attack by throwing stones at the vehicles.

“All entreaties to talk to the Imam failed as the youth were persistent. But the Police escort rose to the occasion by curbing further attacks and ensuring the safety of the team”.

Confirming the shutdown, Alh. Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, the local government Executive Chairman, said:

“We cannot continue to condone act capable of spreading this dreadful disease. Even Saudi Arabia placed restrictions on the number of people who must worship in the two holy mosques, Haram and Nabawi and banned congregational prayers in all other mosques across the country. Honestly speaking, we cannot be more Roman than the Romans.

“We have had an engagement with the leadership of the mosque including the Sarkin Hausawa, HRH Musa Muhammed, and our resolution is that it should be shut down till further notice,” the council chief said.