LifestyleHealth and Food

Lagos Discharges 11 Coronavirus Patient

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

BREAKING: Osun Records Six Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Osun state government has announced the detection of six new cases of coronavirus in the state, thus taking the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: Air France Evacuates 399 Nationals Out Of Nigeria

The French government on Thursday airlifted over 399 of its nationals from Nigeria over the Coronavirus pandemic, The Nation...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Germany Airlifts 222 Nationals Out Of Nigeria

A total of 222 German nationals and nationals of other European citizens were airlifted out of Nigeria on Thursday,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Apologises For Begging For Ventilators

The federal government of Nigeria has described as regrettable the post wherein it begged for ventilators from American billionaire,...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Germany Pledges €5.5M To Nigeria Humanitarian Fund

The German Mission in Nigeria has pledged €5.5m to the Nigeria Humanitarian Fund, says the Office for the Coordination...
Read more
Valerie Oke

 

The Lagos state government has announced the discharge of new set of 11 patients who earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Lagos Council Seals Agege Central Mosque

This was made known by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

He wrote:

I am happy to break to you, my good people of Lagos, the news of the release today of 11 more patients from our facility in Yaba.

They have fully recovered and have tested negative to #COVID19 and have been allowed to return home to their families.

The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests.

I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.

#COVID19

Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance because of the community infection that we are beginning to see.

I assure you that at the end, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty.

#COVID19

Previous articleCOVID-19: China Should Know Galatians 6.7 Is Real – Apostle Suleman
Next articleBREAKING: Osun Records Six Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

22 Suspected Cases Of Coronavirus Test Negative In Kano

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
On Thursday, the Kano State Government announced that hat 22 out of the 25 suspected coronavirus cases in the state have tested negative.The Commissioner...
Read more

Coronavirus: 2,000 Persons Tested So Far – Health Minister

Health and Food Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has revealed that at least 2000 persons have been subject to coronavirus test in the country since the...
Read more

COVID-19: Ebonyi State Virology Lab Ready For Use: FG

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Federal Government has announced that it has configured the reagent machine located at the Ebonyi State Virology centre to be fit for testing...
Read more

Eight Suspected Coronavirus Cases Test Negative In Ebonyi

Health and Food Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi, has revealed that eight persons suspected to have been infected with coronavirus in the state have tested...
Read more
- Advertisement -