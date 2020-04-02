Sports

Coronavirus: Chelsea Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi Discharged After Testing Negative

By Olayemi Oladotun

Coronavirus: Chelsea Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi Discharged After Testing Negative

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi has spoken out about his experience of coronavirus as he recovers from the deadly virus.

Hudson-Odoi disclosed this in an interview with Chelsea TV on Wednesday

Callum Hudson-Odoi revealed he has made a full recovery after contracting coronavirus last month and has thanked Chelsea fans for all their support during the health scare.

Also Read: Callum Hudson-Odoi: Di Chelsea player na di first EPL player to test positive for coronavirus

The 19-year-old was the first Premier League footballer to test positive for COVID-19 and had to self-isolate for 14 days to avoid spreading the illness.

