Callum Hudson-Odoi: Di Chelsea player na di first EPL player to test positive for coronavirus

Getty Images Chelsea say Callum Hudson-Odoi dey do well afta im test positive on Monday

Callum Hudson-Odoi don become di first Premier league player to test positive for coronavirus.

Dis dey come afta Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta dey self-isolate imself afta him too test positive for di virus.

Dem don postpone Arsenal game against Brighton on Saturday but dem neva take decision on Aston Villa game against Chelsea wey suppose happun dis same day too.

Di Premier League go do “emergency club meeting” on Friday to discuss future fixtures.

Chelsea say Hudson-Odoi “begin display symptoms wey dey like pesin wey get cold on Monday morning” and im no come for training.

But di club add say di player dey “do well and im dey look forward to returning back to training ground as soon as e dey possible”.

Chelsea full squad dey on isolation.