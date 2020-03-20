Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou after they refused to take a pay cut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after former FA chief executive Mark Palios told The Athletic that many players throughout the professional game will have to take pay cuts if the lower leagues are to survive.

The SDA news agency and RSI television network confirmed the dismissals which also include captain Xavier Kouassi, Pajtim Kasami, Ermir Lenjani, Seydou Doumbia, Mickael Facchinetti, Christian Zock, and Birama Ndoye.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus: Juventus Midfielder Blaise Matuidi Test Positive

The players were said to have refused to sign an agreement for a wage cut while the stoppage continues. However, the Swiss club is yet to confirm their dismissals.