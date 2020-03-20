Trending

Dino Melaye Reveals 'Cure' For Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye took to his Twitter handle to reveal the cure for the deadly Coronavirus.

Speaking on his Twitter page about the global pandemic, the former lawmaker from Kogi pointed out that using hand sanitizer and wearing mask are not the ways to prevent the deadly virus.

Also Read: Coronavirus: FG Orders Immediate Shutdown Of Tertiary Institutions Nationwide

The former lawmaker pointed out that the cure to the deadly coronavirus is through repentance.

The popular politician cum actor pointed out that the cure for Coronavirus was in the Bible verse, II Chronicles 7: 13-15.

See his tweet below:

