Entertainment

COVID-19: Do We Have To Beg Buhari To Address Us – Toke Makinwa

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

EducationMichael Isaac - 0

Covenant University To Resume March 22 Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Covenant University has insisted that its students resume by Sunday, 21st March despite directives from the FG to shut...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Former Arsenal Players Sacked For Refusing To Take Slashed Salaries

The Swiss football club, Sion, has reportedly sacked nine players including former Arsenal stars Alex Song and Johan Djourou...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: NYSC Suspends CDS Indefinitely

Few days after shutting down its Orientation camps nationwide over the coronavirus outbreak, the National Youth Service Corps NYSC...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

FG Places Embargo On Recruitment Into Civil Service

The minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has announced that the president has ordered an...
Read more
PoliticsVerity Awala - 0

Coronavirus: Presidency Tackles Senate For Accusing Buhari Of ‘Complacency’

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has condemned the senate’s call on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the coronavirus...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Toke Makinwa
Nigerian Style Personality Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, popular fashion entrepreneur and On-Air-Personality, has decried the silence of President Muhammad Buhari in the face of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria has a total of 12 confirmed cases and 1 death, since the pandemic broke out into the country in February.

Makinwa, speaking via her Twitter handle on Friday urged Buhari to follow the steps of other world leaders and address Nigerians in this trying times.

Read Also: ‘Stock Up’ – Toke Makinwa Advises Lagosians (Video)

She tweeted: Mr President, help us to understand you, help us to help you make this government work. In a time like this other world leaders are coming out to put the minds of their citizens to rest, to provide aid, knowledge, spread the word and restore sanity but here…do we have to beg?

Previous article‘Don’t Stop Paying Tithes Even If You Lose Your Job’ – American Televangelist (Video)
Next articleDino Melaye Reveals ‘Cure’ For Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

TBoss Speaks On World Coming To An End

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
2017 BBNaija housemate Tboss has spoken on the world coming to an end amidst the whole coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.Via her IG page,...
Read more

‘Go And Die’ – Emeka Rollas Replies IG User Over Elisha Abbo’s Appointment

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria AGN, wasted no time in slamming an IG user after the latter asked a...
Read more

‘You Need To Be Selfish’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Writes

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Michelle the daughter of actress Mercy Aigbe has taken to social media to pen down some lessons she has learned in life.According to her,...
Read more

Tanzanian Rapper, Mwana FA Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Popular Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA  has tested positive for coronavirus. This is coming hours after Diamond Platnumz's manager, Sallam tested positive for the same.Mwana...
Read more
- Advertisement -