COVID-19: Do We Have To Beg Buhari To Address Us – Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa, popular fashion entrepreneur and On-Air-Personality, has decried the silence of President Muhammad Buhari in the face of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic.

Nigeria has a total of 12 confirmed cases and 1 death, since the pandemic broke out into the country in February.

Makinwa, speaking via her Twitter handle on Friday urged Buhari to follow the steps of other world leaders and address Nigerians in this trying times.

Read Also: ‘Stock Up’ – Toke Makinwa Advises Lagosians (Video)

She tweeted: Mr President, help us to understand you, help us to help you make this government work. In a time like this other world leaders are coming out to put the minds of their citizens to rest, to provide aid, knowledge, spread the word and restore sanity but here…do we have to beg?