‘FG Not Giving Accurate Data Of People Infected With Coronavirus’ – Toke Makinwa (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa has taken to social media to air her opinion over the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

Toke Makinwa
OAP, Toke Makinwa

The ‘On-Becoming’ author claimed that the Nigerian government are not giving the accurate data of people with the coronavirus infection in Nigeria.

Makinwa noted that data collection in the country is clearly faulty and she refuses to believe the numbers being reported.

The 35-year-old advised people to take precautionary message and practice proper hygiene as she went on to describe Nigeria as a country where everyone loves to self-medicate because they might think it is just a flu.

Watch the video below:

