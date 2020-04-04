Rapper Dremo Opens Up On His Sexuality, Says He Is Gay (Photo)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Dremo has opened up about his sexuality.

Dremo who is very popular for his rap skills which often address social and political issues have pointed out that he is gay.

The DMW star made this known in a reply to a fan who questioned him about his social involvement with only guys.

The fan, identified as ‘Isquitbuffy’, on Twitter, simply said: “Dremo, I never see you with any lady”

In reply to him, Dremo said: “I’m gay”

See Post Here: