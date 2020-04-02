I Took A Break From Music Industry To Go Find Money: Samklef

Popular music producer and songwriter, Samklef has revealed that he only took a break from the industry to go look for money.
Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that fame without money leads to depression.
Samklef added that he can not be following artists and be sleeping in their houses.
He wrote:
“I took a break from the fake ass industry to go find money 💰. Money without fame Na depression.. I no fit they follow artist dey waka and they sleep for their house.”
