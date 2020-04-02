Entertainment

I Took A Break From Music Industry To Go Find Money: Samklef

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Popular music producer and songwriter, Samklef has revealed that he only took a break from the industry to go look for money.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that fame without money leads to depression.

Read AlsoCOVID-19: Samklef Writes Nigerian Pastors, Urges Them To Support Members

Samklef added that he can not be following artists and be sleeping in their houses.

He wrote:

“I took a break from the fake ass industry to go find money 💰. Money without fame Na depression.. I no fit they follow artist dey waka and they sleep for their house.”

