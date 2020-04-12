Coronavirus

Lagos Discharges 5 Coronavirus Patients

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the discharge of five new cases of coronavirus from the state medical center.

Sanwo-Olu, Wife Worship Online For Easter (Photos)

“He made the announcement via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday evening.

“As we commemorate the sacrifice of love this #Easter, I bring to you more awesome news from our isolation facilities. Today, 5 more patients; 4 females, and 1 male have been discharged to reunite with their families and society.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community

“This news, especially on this important day gives me joy and I am sure it does the same to you too.

“While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain #COVID19, let’s continue to do the right thing. Stay at home, practice #SocialDistancing, observe the highest possible personal hygiene and report suspicious cases to the appropriate persons.

 

