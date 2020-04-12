Sanwo-Olu, Wife Worship Online For Easter (Photos)

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shared the photo of himself and wife while praying online for the Easter celebration.

Sharing the photos, the governor revealed that he and wife included Lagos, Nigeria and his family in the prayer session.

He wrote:

“My wife and I worshipped online for #Easter, praying for our family, Lagos and Nigeria.

“Easter offers us an opportunity to rethink our relationships as individuals, as communities and as a nation as we face these extraordinary times together.”