Akeredolu Announces Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Ondo

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has ordered an immediate curfew in the state.

The order was issued on Tuesday by the state government and is expected to take immediate effect.

According to Akeredolu, the curfew will run between 7pm to 7am on a daily basis.

Governor Akeredolu expressed that the move became imperative following what he described as the disregard of the existing measures put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the state by the people.

The Governor, however, threatened to impose total lockdown in the state if he sees no change of attitude among residents.