BBNaija’s Ebuka Set To Anchor New Legal TV Show (Photo)

Big Brother Naija and Rubbin’ Minds talk show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is set to give us a new show and with a new direction. A legal series.

Taking to Instagram, Ebuka made this known to his fans and followers.

The caption and photos Ebuka shared on social media, shows we are in for a good season of shows after all. The program is titled ‘Judging Matters’ Check on it.

Ebuka is a Nigerian lawyer and OAP who hails from Okija in Anambra State, Nigeria. The father of two is also a host of The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

See Photos Here: