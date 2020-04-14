Toke Makinwa, Tacha Talk Extensively About The Lockdown (Video)

Media personality, Toke Makinwa talked about the lockdown extension with reality TV star, Tacha via Instagram on Tuesday.

Makinwa explained the reason she said the Federal Government should credit Nigerians with N10,000.

The media personality stated that she knows we are quite populated in the country but the government should at least give people N5,000 in order to cushion the effect of the lockdown.

The author went on to use the text messages sent by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, as an example to corroborate her point.

Watch the video below: