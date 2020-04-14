‘Credit Everyone’s Account With 10K’ – Toke Makinwa Tells FG

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the extension of the lockdown by the federal government.

According to Toke, fourteen days more is about to bite everyone as she called on the government to send money to people.

The socialite asked that the government send at least 10k to Nigerians registered with the BVN.

On Twitter, Toke wrote in part: “Lockdown Lockdown the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available…”

