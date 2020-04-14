Entertainment

‘Credit Everyone’s Account With 10K’ – Toke Makinwa Tells FG

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the extension of the lockdown by the federal government.

According to Toke, fourteen days more is about to bite everyone as she called on the government to send money to people.

The socialite asked that the government send at least 10k to Nigerians registered with the BVN.

READ ALSO – What Type Of Year Is This? – Toke Makinwa Cries Out

On Twitter, Toke wrote in part: “Lockdown Lockdown the least you can do is credit everyone’s account, even if it’s 10k. BVN is available…”

See Post Here:

Toke Makinwa
Toke’s Post

