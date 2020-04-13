What Type Of Year Is This? – Toke Makinwa Cries Out

Media personality Toke Makinwa has listed the major problems Nigerians are facing at the moment as she reflects on the year 2020.

The OAP took to her Instagram Stories to write on the increasing rate of crime Nigerians are suffering which is in addition to the Coronavirus pandemic the world at large is suffering and its effect on the nation.

She wrote: “There is a pandemic out there killing people, there’s hunger threatening to kill people, there’s crime threatening the peace of the people. What type of year is this??? God pls have mercy.”