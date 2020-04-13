CoronavirusEntertainment

I Can No Longer Feed Myself – Actor Mike Godson Writes VP Osinbajo

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Actor Mike Godson has penned an open letter to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof, Yemi Osinbajo to inform him that there’s hunger in the land and he has been affected by it.

The Nollywood actor stated that he is now down to is last pot of soup and there’s no hope for another as he can’t work at the moment due to the Coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria.

He wrote: “Your excellency the vice president federal republic of NIGERIA.

“Dear sir, My name is “Mike Godson” I’m a Nigerian Actor with the Nigerian film industry.

“Sir, We have been instructed by the federal and state government to strictly avoid social gatherings and stay in our various houses, due to the spread of the virus. I must commend the federal and state government levels for the aggressive measures put in place to ensure the country’s safety. But sir, the hunger in the land has finally reached my house.

“As I write this letter, I have just finished eating my last pot of soup and there’s no hope for another one as my source of income has been put on hold until further notice.

“Your excellency sir, I have no more money to feed. If you were in Lagos, I would have walked straight to your house and ask for food because I stay in the same estate with you.

“I know I will be arrested by those mobile police officers in their hundreds, assigned to your residence after I must have shouted your name 3 times. But sir, as long as I see you and ask for food to eat, I don’t mind being punished for hunger at this point.

“Finally sir, I just want to know if the relief packages sent out in envelopes by the federal government will reach this side of Lagos, because your excellency sir, The Hunger on the way will be more than coronavirus O! Please help O! Thank you, Sir.  @profosinbajo Yours sincerely!”

Your exellency the vice president federal republic of NIGERIA. Dear sir, My name is "Mike Godson" I'm a Nigerian Actor with the Nigerian film industry. Sir, We have been instructed by the federal and state government to strictly avoid social gatherings and stay in our various houses, due to the spread of the virus. I must commend the federal and state government levels for the aggressive measures put in place to ensure the country's safety. But sir, the hunger in the land has finally reached my house. As I write this letter, I have just finished eating my last pot of soup and there's no hope for another one as my source of income has been put on hold until further notice. Your exellency sir, i have no more money to feed. If you were in Lagos, I would have walked staright to your house and ask for food because I stay in thesame estate with you. I know I will be arrested by those mobile police officers in thier hundreds, assigned to your residence after I must have shouted your name 3 times. But sir, as long as I see you and ask for food to eat, I don't mind being purnished for hunger at this point. Finally sir, I just want to know if the relief packages sent out in envelopes by the federal government will reach this side of Lagos, because your exellency sir, The Hunger on the way will be more than corona virus O! Please help O!😫😭😢🙆‍♂️ Thank you Sir. @profosinbajo Yours sincerely!

