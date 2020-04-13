Entertainment

Davido Gushes Over His Second Daughter On Instagram

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido took to his Instagram page on Sunday to gush over his second daughter, Hailey.

Singer, Davido and his daughter, Hailey Adeleke
Singer, Davido and his daughter, Hailey Adeleke

The singer flooded the photo sharing app with photos of his daughter in her Easter outfit.

Hailey, who is currently based in Atlanta, USA with her mom, donned a luxury Fendi designer outfit.

The proud dad shared one of the photos with the words;

”My beautiful Hailey in her Easter fit“

Read Also: Burna Boy Speaks On Lockdown With American Rapper, Diddy (Video)

See screenshots of the photos below:

The singer’s post
The singer's post

Another photo of Hailey in her outfit

