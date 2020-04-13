Davido Gushes Over His Second Daughter On Instagram

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido took to his Instagram page on Sunday to gush over his second daughter, Hailey.

The singer flooded the photo sharing app with photos of his daughter in her Easter outfit.

Hailey, who is currently based in Atlanta, USA with her mom, donned a luxury Fendi designer outfit.

The proud dad shared one of the photos with the words;

”My beautiful Hailey in her Easter fit“

See screenshots of the photos below: