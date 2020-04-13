Burna Boy Speaks On Lockdown With American Rapper, Diddy (Video)

Afro-music singer, Burna Boy has opened up on how he has been affected by the lockdown due to the global Coronavirus pandemic with American rapper, Diddy.

In an Instagram live session, the two entertainers talked about how they have been affected and what it means for them as artists.

Burna also talked about how isolation is affecting the average Nigerian to the best of his knowledge.

The two artists also grooved to a song as they both Address viewers in the live feed.

Watch The Video Here: