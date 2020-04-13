Entertainment

Toke Makinwa Replies Trolls Who Asked She Was A Prostitute

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa as slammed those belittling her career and er brand.

The OAP, in a live session with fans, was asked how and when she made her first million, and according to Toke, this was before she got any endorsement deal.

Read Also: If You Want To Have Cosmetic Surgery, Do It, Life Is Too Short- Toke Makinwa

Not long after answering this question, another social media stated that she probably made her first million via prostitution, a statement Toke wasted no time in addressing.

This is coming days after she made it clear that she sees nothing wrong in going under the knife for cosmetic surgery.

