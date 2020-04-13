Toke Makinwa Replies Trolls Who Asked She Was A Prostitute

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa as slammed those belittling her career and er brand.

The OAP, in a live session with fans, was asked how and when she made her first million, and according to Toke, this was before she got any endorsement deal.

Not long after answering this question, another social media stated that she probably made her first million via prostitution, a statement Toke wasted no time in addressing.

This is coming days after she made it clear that she sees nothing wrong in going under the knife for cosmetic surgery.