Nigerian Artiste Soft, Replies Mike Godson; Declares Himself A Marlian

by Michael Isaac
Singer Soft
Nigerian Singer Soft

Nigerian singer Soft has declared himself to be a Naira Marley Fan.

Following a video that he made and shared on Instagram, the singer got a comment from Actor Mike Godson which he then replied.

The artiste who has shared frequently, his loyalty to Naira Marley, replied by simply saying “Marlian.”

Naira Marley’s Marlians are popularly known by the ‘zero belts, a thousand trousers’ slogan.

In Soft’s Video, he was wearing a trouser without belts when the actor attacked him.

See The Post Here:

Singer Soft
Between Soft And Nollywood Actor Mike Godson

Watch The Video Here:

