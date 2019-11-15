Nigerian Artiste Soft, Replies Mike Godson; Declares Himself A Marlian

Nigerian singer Soft has declared himself to be a Naira Marley Fan.

Following a video that he made and shared on Instagram, the singer got a comment from Actor Mike Godson which he then replied.

The artiste who has shared frequently, his loyalty to Naira Marley, replied by simply saying “Marlian.”

READ ALSO – Only Money Can Make A Woman Wet Without Touching Her, Says Singer Soft

Naira Marley’s Marlians are popularly known by the ‘zero belts, a thousand trousers’ slogan.

In Soft’s Video, he was wearing a trouser without belts when the actor attacked him.

See The Post Here:

Watch The Video Here: