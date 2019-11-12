Only Money Can Make A Woman Wet Without Touching Her, Says Singer Soft

by Eyitemi Majeed
Singer Soft
Nigerian Artiste Soft

Fast-rising singer, Soft, has taken to his Twitter handle to drop a controversial comment on Monday, 11th November, by stating that ‘Only Money can make a woman wet without touching her.’

Soft, whose real name is Collins Uche Faith, appears he is beginning to taste what being a superstar feels like as he seems to be cashing out pretty well.

Read Also: Never Call Anyone Your Honey Until You Have Tested Them With Your Money: Reno Omokri

The controversial singer advised his male fans to give out money to their ladies inorder to experience raindrops. Do you agree with his comment???

What he tweeted below:

Singer Soft

 

Tags from the story
Collins Uche Faith, Soft
0

You may also like

EFCC Seals Three Mansions Belonging To Ex-Katsina Gov, Shema

Top Boko Haram members killed by military officials

Fire Destroys 35 Shops In Kano Market

[Photo]: 37-year-old man sets himself on fire in Ebonyi State

My objectives for better Nigeria is very clear – Buhari

Suspected IPOB Members Arrested Over The Killing Of Four Hausas In Asaba

Kidnappers collect N10m, murder victim in Port Harcourt

#BBNaija2019: Will Mike Stay Faithful In The Big Brother Naija House With Tacha In It?

Nigerian Ports Authority bans Touts, Hawkers From Ports

Africa Union frown against coup in Zimbabwe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *