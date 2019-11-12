Only Money Can Make A Woman Wet Without Touching Her, Says Singer Soft

Fast-rising singer, Soft, has taken to his Twitter handle to drop a controversial comment on Monday, 11th November, by stating that ‘Only Money can make a woman wet without touching her.’

Soft, whose real name is Collins Uche Faith, appears he is beginning to taste what being a superstar feels like as he seems to be cashing out pretty well.

Read Also: Never Call Anyone Your Honey Until You Have Tested Them With Your Money: Reno Omokri

The controversial singer advised his male fans to give out money to their ladies inorder to experience raindrops. Do you agree with his comment???

What he tweeted below: