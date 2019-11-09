Na Ashawo Everybody Go Marry Las Las – Singer Soft

by Temitope Alabi
Upcoming singer Soft may have just caused a stir online.

According to the Nigerian artiste, he feels every man who decides on getting married will end up marrying a prostitute.

In his words;

“Na Ashawo everybody go marry Las Las. Just grab your Own ASH now #Nomorevirgin.”

His post has since gotten many tongues wagging as a couple of his followers have taken to his comment section to drag him silly.

So guys, thoughts on how Soft thinks? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

Singer Soft
